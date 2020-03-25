GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — News about drug therapies for COVID-19 continue to make headlines but they're also a cause for concern.

Two of the most talked about drugs on the market are vital for day to day life for those living with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil) or chloroquine are in short supply as a result of doctors distributing the drugs for COVID-19 patients.

Pharmacists across the U.S. are seeing prescriptions for the drug and they are questioning whether or not the demand is putting the health of others at risk.

Dr. Dave Miller with Keystone Pharmacy in Grand Rapids says he's already had to call patients to tell them they may not be able to fill their next prescription of Plaquenil for their lupus.

The run on these drugs came from a recent small scale study in test tubes suggesting that these drugs may also help treat COVID-19.

Last week Mylan, a manufacturer of hydroxychloroquine, announced it would accelerate production in the U.S., and Teva, another pharmaceutical company, announced that it will supply millions of doses to the U.S. Other companies have also scaled up their production of this drug, and we anticipate that drug shortages will soon be alleviated.

But even with those additional doses hospitals will be the first to stockpile the drug before it reaches those who need these drugs every day to treat their life-threatening diseases like lupus.

In addition, shortages are causing the prices of these drugs to skyrocket.

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Love My West Michigan? Check us out on Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.



