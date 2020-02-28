GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Paul Niles was back at Berger Chevrolet this week meeting staff members who were instrumental in saving his life after he suffered a heart at the dealership late last year.

Niles went into cardiac arrest while sitting in the driver’s seat of his new truck on Dec. 30.

Sales consultants, Darrell Pike, Amani Rubamba and Jeremy Hosey all played crucial parts in caring for Niles and making sure an ambulance was on the way.

“Without Berger, without these three men, I wouldn’t be here,” said Niles.

The three salesman, along with Dr. Patricia Pentiak, who—by luck was there—all helped Niles in his time of need.

Pike and Rubamb lifted Niles out of the truck and Pike called 911 while Rubamba starting preforming CPR. Pike than ran inside the dealership to get help. Hosey, was inside working with Dr. Pentiak’s and the two helped get the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) applied before the ambulance arrived.

Niles was taken to the Meijer Heart Center, where it was later confirmed he had a quintuple bypass. The family was told that Niles had a 1-5% chance of survival. Miraculously, eight days later, Paul was discharged from the hospital.

The reunion Tuesday, was a tearful one. Niles was at the dealership hugging and shaking hands with the employees who helped save his life.

As to be expected, Niles did not remember his recent visit to Berger, so meeting these gentlemen for the first time was “a fantastic reunion!”

Berger Chevrolet said in a press release that this story was a result of recent AED/CPR training and the the employees were able to act quick in this crisis.

Niles will also be honored at t Berger Chevrolet’s Employee Appreciation Luncheon on April 22.

