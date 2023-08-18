Experts explain how you can manage your back-to-school stress, anxiety

Parents: check in, but give your students some space.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heading off to college for the first time, or even returning for the year, can be a stressful time.

Rebecca Hershman, a psychotherapist with Corewell Health, says she has seen more college students stressed out about returning to normal life after the pandemic, especially college life.

"I think the pandemic definitely altered a lot of students' experiences for college," said Hershman, "And even not in college, but high school, where they were in that routine of going and then the shutdown happened, and everything was turned into virtual and they were at home. Then they're expected just to resume life as normal as if it didn't happen. And that's really stressful and something that I have seen a lot of. A lot of it's just reintegrating and almost relearning that it is okay to go back out."

Hershman gave some tips for students and their parents to manage stress and anxiety this time of year.

For students, talk to your friends, roommate, family or someone else who they trust.

"Because more times than not, they probably feel the same way you are," said Hershman, "Especially in a new environment. And sometimes it's just nice to know, like, you're not alone and feeling that overwhelming feeling."

Take breaks when needed, and watch a familiar TV show or listen to music. Try techniques like box breathing, grounding or visualization.

With the way school works these days, students are on a lot of screens for learning. Taking a screen time break during free time can be rejuvenating.

Parents should check in with their students, but also give them space to learn and grow on their own. Try setting a schedule to call, like the same time once a week. Avoiding asking broad questions like, 'How are you?' can encourage conversation.

"Asking, 'what can we do to make this transition easier for you?'" said Hershman, "and just opening that dialogue, for it to be an honest communication."

