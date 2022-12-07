Mary Free Bed named in top 20 best rehabilitation hospitals in country

U.S. News & World Report released their annual hospital rankings and Mary Free Bed landed in the top 20 hospitals in the country for rehabilitation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases rankings of the best hospitals in the nation and Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids ranked in the top 20 of rehabilitation hospitals in the nation.

Mary Free Bed ranked 17th in the nation and 1st in Michigan out of a total of 4,515 hospitals that were surveyed nationwide.

The rehabilitation hospital was listed above the national average for:

Prevention of hospital readmission after discharge.

Prevention of hospital readmission during rehabilitation.

Discharging patients to home.

Flu vaccination rate of staff.

That, combined with other analysis of care at the hospital propelled it to one of the best in the country.

To determine each rehabilitation hospital's rank, a rehabilitation rating is assigned to the hospital. The rehabilitation rating is based on analysis of hospital performance, including care of patients recovering from events such as stroke, traumatic brain injuries and severe burns.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital announced in July that they would build a jointly operated children's rehabilitation hospital in Grand Rapids. The hospital will be the first of its kind in Michigan.

The new facility that will be built on Wealthy Street across from Mary Free Bed's main campus with a pedestrian walkway to connect the hospitals.

Mary Free Bed also has locations in Holland and Muskegon and provides services to residents along the lakeshore.

