INDIANA, USA — Mary Free Bed, known for its rehabilitation services in Michigan, is welcoming the first out-of-state hospitals to its network.

The Grand Rapids-based rehabilitation hospital will manage the adult inpatient rehabilitation programs at Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital in South Bend that are under the Beacon Health System.

“We’re excited about this collaboration with Mary Free Bed,” said Kreg Gruber, Beacon Health System Chief Executive Officer in a press release. “Together, we are creating even brighter futures for our adult patients who need rehabilitation following injuries, illnesses or surgeries.”

Mary Free Bed is one of the largest rehabilitation systems in the country, with more than 30 Michigan hospitals and 350 inpatient rehabilitation beds. It has been treating patients in northern Indiana for years, according to the Mary Free Bed President and CEO Kent Riddle.

“We’re excited to collaborate with an organization such as Beacon Health to restore hope and freedom for even more patients in the communities it serves," Riddle said in a press release.

A director for Mary Free Bed will lead the new programs and advise the Beacon Health staff at the Indiana hospitals. However, Beacon's inpatient rehab doctors, nurses and staff will continue to care for the patients at Elkhart General and Memorial Hospitals.

Beacon Health System is the largest, locally owned and operated nonprofit health care system in northern Indiana.

