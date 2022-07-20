New website aimed at helping Michigan residents stay up to date on monkeypox virus

The website covers everything from symptoms, getting help and the state's ongoing response to the virus.

MICHIGAN, USA — In an effort to keep Michigan residents informed, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has launched a new website about monkeypox.

The site, which can be fund through the URL Michigan.gov/mpv, provides information about the signs and symptoms of monkeypox, number of cases in the state by county; information for health care providers about testing and coordinating with local health departments; treatment; and other resources for the public and providers. State case count information will be updated regularly.

Monkeypox, or MPV, is a disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. MPV belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus, which also includes variola virus (which causes smallpox), vaccinia virus (used in the smallpox vaccine) and cowpox virus.

While both diseases may have similar presentation, MPV is not related to chickenpox.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to MPV should contact a health care provider for evaluation.

“MDHHS is working closely with our federal partners, local health departments and health care providers across the state in response to this outbreak,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “MPV is a viral illness that spreads primarily through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact. It is important to remember that the risk to the general public is low. However, Michiganders with concerns about MPV should see their provider to be evaluated for testing.”

The CDC is urging health care providers in the United States to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with MPV, regardless of whether they have travel or specific risk factors for MPV and regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

Right now, there is no treatment for monkeypox, however smallpox viruses are genetically similar. That means antiviral drugs and vaccines to protect against smallpox can also be used to treat monkeypox infections.

Information about federal vaccine allocations is available online and will be updated every Wednesday. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/MPV or CDC.gov/monkeypox.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.