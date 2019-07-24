GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) conducted a review of cancer incidences in the community surrounding Viant Medical Facility, but the review did not find an increased frequency of cancer over a 15-year period.

According to the MDHHS, the only exception was multiple myeloma when compared to Kent County rates. However, this was based on 25 cases and was not significantly higher than the overall state rate for this type of cancer.

The review was conducted after elevated levels of ethylene oxide (EtO) were discovered in January 2017 in the area by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Science has shown that breathing EtO may be linked to breast cancer and multiple blood cancers like leukemia, Hodgkin lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

MDHHS reviewed the number of cancer cases in a 10-census tract area surrounding Viant and compared it to the number of cases expected if the area had the same cancer rates as Kent County and the state.

The review found:

Slightly fewer breast cancer cases in the area than expected when compared to both Kent County and the state.

Slightly more multiple myeloma cases in the area compared to Kent County, but when compared to the state, there was no significant difference in the number of cases.

No significant differences in the number of cases of leukemia, Hodgkin lymphoma or non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the area compared to either Kent County or the state.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.