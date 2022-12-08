MDHHS warning Michiganders of parasitic illness spreading through livestock

Anyone who interacts with livestock should wash their hands thoroughly, avoid eating around livestock and disinfect items that could have manure on them.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is encouraging Michiganders to be mindful when they interact with livestock amid an outbreak of a parasitic illness.

Cryptosporidium is a parasite found in the stool of humans or animals infected with it. The MDHHS is investigating an outbreak of the parasite in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties. 12 people have become infected after interacting with calves between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21.

Cryptosporidium can spread to humans if it's on someone's hands or in their food or drinking water. Small amounts are enough to spread the parasite.

Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. The MDHHS says these symptoms can last for several weeks. The illness can be treated.

The MDHHS is encouraging people to take the following precautions to avoid becoming sick:

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and running water after touching calves and other livestock. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers do not work against Cryptosporidium.

Clean and disinfect items and surfaces that could have manure on them.

Avoid eating food in areas with manure from calves or other livestock.

Do not eat or drink raw milk or dairy products.

Have sick livestock evaluated by a veterinarian.

Anyone who becomes sick should also follow these guidelines to avoid spreading the illness:

Tell your health care provider about any contact with calves and other livestock.

Avoid cooking food for others for two weeks after symptoms stop.

Do not go swimming until two weeks after symptoms stop.

Cryptosporidium cannot be spread in properly cooked meat or pasteurized dairy products.

Any cases of this illness should be reported to the MDHHS. For more information on Cryptosporidium, click here.

