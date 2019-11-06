GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is encouraging patients of Dr. Roger D. Beyer to discuss HIV and hepatitis with their healthcare provider if they have undergone anorectal manometry services provided by Beyer or his clinical practices.

A formal complaint by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs was issued on May 21 against Beyer. The complaint alleges Beyer instructed his staff to reuse anorectal manometers on multiple patients, even though the devices are approved by the FDA for single-patient use only.

Anorectal manometry is a test performed to evaluate patients with constipation or incontinence. During the test, a small, flexible tube about the size of a thermometer with a balloon at the end is inserted into the rectum.

Anorectal manometers can also be used in pelvic muscle rehabilitation.

Beyer owns Urological Solutions of Michigan and Women's Health Care Specialists. Those practices often performed medical procedures at long-term care and skilled nursing facilities in West Michigan.

MDHHS has not received any reports of disease associated with the practices, but the reuse of anorectal manometers on multiple patients presents a risk of infectious disease transmissions between patients.

MDHHS recommends patients who received anorectal manometry from Beyer or his staff get tested for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C. Bloodborne pathogens can cause disease with few or no symptoms, and blood tests are needed to determine if these pathogens are present.

