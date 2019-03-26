There are now 22 confirmed cases of measles in southeast Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The outbreak continues to grow, with cases now being reported in Oakland and Wayne counties. The first cases were documented in Oakland County, where there are now 21 cases, and Wayne County has one.

The infected individuals range in age from 11 to 63.

MDHHS said people may have been exposed this month at several places in the Detroit suburbs of Oak Park and Southfield including a synagogue, Jewish educational institutions, convenience stores and a pizza restaurant. A full list of exposure locations can be seen here.

Measles is highly contagious and is spread through direct person-to-person contact and through the air. However, it is preventable.

MDHHS is continuing to urge people to get the measles vaccine, saying it is highly effective and very safe.

"A single dose of measles vaccine protects about 95 percent of children, but after two doses, almost 100 percent are immune. You cannot get measles from the vaccine," a release from the state health department said.

Symptoms of measles usually start seven to 14 days following exposure, and they include high fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, tiny white spots in a person's mouth and a rash.

So far this year, there have been 314 cases of measles confirmed in 15 states. In 2018, Michigan had 19 cases, the most reported since 1994. The majority of people who got measles were not vaccinated.

A county in New York declared a state of emergency Tuesday following a measles outbreak, where there have been 153 confirmed cases.

