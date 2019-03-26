The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Monday that there are now 18 confirmed cases of measles in Oakland County.

These have all been reported since March 13.

This is an uptick since Friday, when MDHHS said there were eight confirmed cases.

The health department said that they gave 970 measles vaccinations in three days over the weekend.

The highly contagious disease has been linked to a person who was visiting from Israel.

MDHHS said people may have been exposed this month at several places in the Detroit suburbs of Oak Park and Southfield including a synagogue, Jewish educational institutions, convenience stores and a pizza restaurant. A full list of exposure locations can be seen here.

Measles typically will start with a high fever, red eyes, runny nose, sensitivity to light, and eventually rashes on the face and head move to other parts of the body.

Michigan health officials last year urged people to get vaccinated and take other precautions after confirming several measles cases in the state.

