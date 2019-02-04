In Michigan, there are now 30 confirmed cases of measles in Oakland and Wayne Counties.

The outbreak was reported a little over two weeks ago on March 14, when the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services documented one case in Oakland County. Officials said the person with measles had stayed in New York, where there's a measles outbreak.

Those infected with measles in southeast Michigan range in age from 1 to 63.

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated, saying that the vaccine is "highly effective and very safe."

MDHHS is working closing with the Oakland and Wayne county health departments to identify possible exposure locations. A list of known exposure sites is online.

Nationwide, health officials have said that the number of U.S. measles cases so far in 2019 have surpassed the count for all of 2018.

