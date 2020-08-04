GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Although coronavirus mortality is relatively low in metro Grand Rapids compared with southeast Michigan, preparations are in place should there be a spike in Kent County deaths.

“The county has purchased a couple of refrigerated trucks in case we are overwhelmed with deceased folks with Covid,’’ Kent County Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Cohle said.

Cities like New York have been overwhelmed with coronavirus deaths.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending 85 refrigerated trucks to New York City to serve as temporary morgues, according to a recent Associated Press report.

Cohle, a forensic pathologist, said the situation is nowhere near as dire locally. Nonetheless, Kent County has to be prepared for a worst-case scenario, he said.

“The reason to have refrigerated trucks at hand is if the surge becomes huge here,’’ he said. “In case our capacity gets overwhelmed, we have to have some place to put them.’’

Deaths attributed to coronavirus do not automatically result in an autopsy. It is not required and would be impractical, Cohle said.

“Autopsies are done for sudden, unexpected deaths, traumatic deaths and deaths in police custody and prison,’’ Cohle said. “Usually someone with Covid, if they die of it, they’ve already been diagnosed. And they’re usually in the hospital and their death is expected.’’

If an autopsy is needed on a person who had coronavirus, numerous safeguards are in place, Cohle said.

“We have an isolation morgue here at Spectrum Health Blodgett, so we would do the autopsy there and there would probably not be any assistants to minimize exposure,’’ he said.

Coronavirus cases and deaths change daily in Michigan.

Michigan reported a total of 20,346 cases and 959 deaths as of Wednesday, April 8.

Detroit has more than 25% of Michigan’s cases and deaths, according to the Associated Press.

The Kent County Health Department reported Wednesday afternoon there's been a total of nine Covid-19 deaths in Kent County, which is less than one percent of the state total.

Older people remain most at risk of dying, especially if there is an underlying condition such as emphysema or heart failure, Cohle said.

“I think the vast majority of people that contract this virus are going to survive,’’ Cohle said.

