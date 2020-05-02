GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced its offering strep tests as a part of Meijer's Free Medication program.

With winter well underway here in Michigan, illness is a big and sometimes costly concern for families. Meijer is taking some of the stress of that away. It's offering strep tests for $25 for patients ages 12 to 45.

Testing takes about 10 to 15 minutes and if tested positive, the pharmacy can dispense antibiotics for treatment.

If the patient is allergic to penicillin, Meijer pharmacies would instead dispense azithromycin and the patient would be charged their co-pay if billed to insurance.

Meijer can also test for influenza at all Grand Rapids Meijer pharmacies for $30.

