Sadness, other mental health challenges likely during holidays this year, as pandemic keeps families apart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays can often be a challenging time for many people, especially those who have lost loved ones. This year, feelings of loneliness and grief may hit harder for more people, as COVID-19 precautions keep families away from each other.

"We're all going to be affected," said Christy Buck, executive director for The Mental Health Foundation. "And we're being encouraged to isolate ourselves from those that we love. To go from these beautiful traditions that typically we have, and suddenly they're taken away from us."

Buck said it's important to reach out to loved ones, and notice changes in behaviors both within each other, and family members.

She suggests finding technological ways to connect with family on and around the holiday. Plus, make sure to troubleshoot video streaming tools for those who may not be as tech savvy.

This year may be especially difficult on senior relatives, many of whom have been in isolation for months-long periods this year.

"To be honest, if you go to the root of it, I think what they're experiencing is just sadness," said Valarie Cook, external marketing for Samaritas Senior Living. "They're going to miss moments."

Cook said residents in their skilled care facilities, like a nursing home, have not been allowed external visitors since the end of October. There was a time open visitation was allowed this year, but it has since changed due to Kent County's high infection rate.

"As a community, we have to do our best to keep our older adults as safe as possible, because they are the most vulnerable to this disease," said Cook. "It's spreads like wildfire."

She said Samaritas is taking steps to make their residents not feel too isolated during this time. They will have a special Thanksgiving meal this Thursday, and the residents have roommates to share their time with.

Cook echoes Buck's sentiments about finding ways to virtually connect with loved ones, especially those in senior living or assisted living care.

"But I think those 20 people should call Grandma, or mom, or sister, or aunt. Blow up her phone," said Cook. "Let's let her have a day where you may all not be together, but you call at 10, you call at 10:30, you call at 11. So, she knows she's not alone."

She also said things like pictures drawn by grandchildren can go a long way.

While reaching out to family this year, consider extending that gesture to older neighbors, who may be isolating and spending the holidays alone this year. Cook suggests finding a way to send a warm greeting from a distance.

Importantly, Buck said to take note of signs of a mental health disorder forming with your loved ones this year. Look out for signs they are struggling with their thoughts, actions, or feelings affecting their work, school, or the ability to carry out daily activities.

If you are feeling sad or depressed yourself, find a couple people you can pick up the phone and have a conversation about how you feel.

"Build resiliency and coping skills," said Buck. "That could be looking at each day, when you get up in the morning, and find that good thing that you're going to work on for the day. When you get go to bed at night, take a piece of paper, maybe a journal, a notepad, and write down at the end of the day what you were grateful for in that day. When you get up in the morning, work on that piece again. Think about the thing that I was grateful for yesterday, and today I'm going to work on something. Then, I need to look beyond, and make sure that am I feeling better."

If you or someone you know is dealing with thoughts of suicide, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at: 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

Also, some additional resources in West Michigan include:

