NORTON, Mass. — Mercy Health and Saint Joseph Mercy Health announced Thursday they will be furloughing 10 percent of their staff amid COVID-19.

The furloughs will happen over the next few weeks for 2,500 mostly non-clinical employees, as the health systems shift their focus to coronavirus. Employees will continue to receive medical benefits.

"These furloughs are temporary, with the goal to bring back as many affected colleagues as possible at the appropriate time, as the situation evolves," reads a joint press release from Mercy Health and Saint Joseph Mercy Health.

The press release says that company executives (vice president and above) will be taking a 25% compensation reduction and all performance-based incentives will be eliminated for the time being.

The hospitals say they've experienced over 50% loss of revenues due to the loss of elective and routine medical.

"Our priority is the care and safety of our colleagues and the people we serve, and our colleagues have never worked harder than they are working today," said Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan, which owns Mercy Health and St. Joseph Mercy Health. "These are difficult steps that are intended to make sure we are able to provide the best possible care for our patients and communities through this unprecedented time."

Between the two health systems, there are eight hospitals located in Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Howell, Livonia, Pontiac, Grand Rapids and Muskegon.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.