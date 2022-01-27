Mercy Health Muskegon removes heated tents

While the number of patients has decreased enough that the tents are no longer needed, officials say an elevated number of patients are still seen at the hospital.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mercy Health Muskegon has removed the heated tents set up outside the hospital to handle an increase in patients.

Hospital officials say the tents were a temporary way to manage an overflow of patients that could not be treated inside the hospital. The tents were staffed with nurses and climate-controlled inside.

The hospital's waiting room was temporarily turned into a patient care area, while the tents served as a waiting room.

While the number of patients has decreased enough that the tents are no longer needed, officials say an elevated number of patients are still seen at the hospital.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is unfortunately not over yet, so we are still looking to community members to continue doing their part to help slow the spread,” said Justin Grill, DO, chief medical officer of Mercy Health Muskegon. “However, these efforts are making a difference. We’ve seen enough of a decrease in our volumes coming into the Emergency Department that we are able to remove the tent and return to using our original waiting room.”

Officials say that patients seeking treatment should first call their primary care physician and utilize an urgent care facility if their physician is unable to help. The Emergency Department should be used only for emergency medical needs.

The tents were first set up in early December and put into use on Jan. 7.

