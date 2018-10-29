MUSKEGON, Mich. - Mercy Health is opening phase one of its new medical center in mid-November, but preparations are being made right now.

It's been two years breaking ground on the $291 million, 10-story, 267-bed medical center located at 1500 East Sherman Boulevard and now it's time to open surgical suites, the main lobby, chapel, coffee shop, gift shop and the Fazakerley Family Emergency Center.

On Monday, October 29, the hospital network help an open house to tour the space.

This is the first of three phases that will officially open the new tower. Phase one is the most intricate, involving two of the hospital’s critically important departments: Emergency Medicine and Surgical Intervention. Phase two will open in the spring, with the third and final phase following in late 2019. This phase will include completion of the 10-story medical tower and renovation of the existing structure.

During all phases of construction, the Mercy Campus remains open for emergency care, surgery, inpatient and additional health care services. The Hackley Hospital campus also remains open and fully functional, and will continue to operate as the community’s main trauma center until late 2019 when all hospital services will move to the Mercy Campus.

