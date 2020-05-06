Mercy Health staff kneel in nationwide moment of solidarity

The movement was called White Coats for Black Lives.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Across the country on Friday, doctors, nurses and health care workers participated in a moment of solidarity to honor those impacted by social injustice.

At 1 p.m., staff at Mercy Health's facilities kneeled for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to silently observe the death of George Floyd and racial injustice. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Mercy Health said health care employees at work and at home participated in the kneel.

