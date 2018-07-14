A boy from Ypsilanti battling a rare form of cancer is asking for cards and letters of encouragement to make it through.
Our sister station WXYZ shared his story Friday.
The 10-year-old has had four surgeries since December. He now has six more months of chemotherapy to fight off the rest of cancer.
If you’d like to mail a letter to Davon, please send it to:
Davon Turner
1848 Heatherridge St.
Ypsilanti, MI 48198
