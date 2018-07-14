A boy from Ypsilanti battling a rare form of cancer is asking for cards and letters of encouragement to make it through.

Our sister station WXYZ shared his story Friday.

The 10-year-old has had four surgeries since December. He now has six more months of chemotherapy to fight off the rest of cancer.

If you’d like to mail a letter to Davon, please send it to:

Davon Turner

1848 Heatherridge St.

Ypsilanti, MI 48198

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM