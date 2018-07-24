WYOMING, Mich. - Metro Health as been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program.

The West Michigan hospital has prioritized stroke care, and it was designated a Primary Stroke Center in 2005. The comprehensive certification shows that Metro Health rapidly treats acute stroke cases at all times, so that patients do not experience delays in treatment.

Metro Health is also a referral facility for hospitals that lack the capability to treat stroke patients.

The certification was earned after Metro Health was reviewed against national standards for practices, procedures and outcomes.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM