LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is now the first state in the nation to ban flavored nicotine vaping products.

The move, announced Wednesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, will ban online and retail sales of sweet, fruit, minty and menthol-flavored products. The governor's office said in a press release that it's all in effort to protect the children of Michigan from the harmful effects of vaping.

After Whitmer's Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, made a finding that youth vaping constitutes a public health emergency, she ordered the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to issue emergency rules to ban the products. They are also banning misleading marketing of vaping products, including the use of terms like “clean,” “safe,” and “healthy” that perpetuate beliefs that these products are harmless. The governor also ordered the Michigan Department of Transportation to enforce an existing statute to prohibit the advertising of vapor products on billboards.

RELATED: Health officials investigating 215 cases of lung disease possibly linked to vaping

RELATED: Smoking didn't kill him, but a vape battery almost did

“As governor, my number one priority is keeping our kids safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “And right now, companies selling vaping products are using candy flavors to hook children on nicotine and misleading claims to promote the belief that these products are safe. That ends today. Our kids deserve leaders who are going to fight to protect them. These bold steps will finally put an end to these irresponsible and deceptive practices and protect Michiganders’ public health.”

On June 4, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bills 106 and 155, which clarify that it is illegal to sell e-cigarettes and other non-traditional nicotine products to minors.

From 2017 to 2018, e-cigarette use spiked 78% among high school students and 48% among middle school students. In 2018, more than 3.6 million U.S. kids, including 1 in 5 high school students and 1 in 20 middle school students were regular users.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other health headlines on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.