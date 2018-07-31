LANSING - The first confirmed human West Nile virus infection of 2018 has been found in a Sanilac County blood donation.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Sanilac County Health Department said that the donor tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus.

The blood donor is not reporting any illness. The MDHHS says that most people who become infected with West Nile will not develop any symptoms.

It is common practice to screen blood donations for West Nile before distribution. Donations that test positively for West Nile are discarded.

In Michigan, 20 birds and 24 mosquito pools have tested positively for West Nile Virus. A map of those areas can been seen here.

“This is an important reminder to stay vigilant and protect against mosquito bites throughout the summer and into the fall,” said Dr. Eden Wells, MDHHS chief medical executive.

The MDHHS is reminding residents to protect themselves and their families from West Nile and other mosquito-borne illnesses by:

Wearing insect repellent that contains DEET or other EPA approved products

Wear light-colored clothing, long-sleeved shirts and long pants

Keep screens on doors and windows to keep mosquitos outside

Empty water from mosquito breeding sites like buckets, unused kiddie pools or places where water collects.

On Monday, the American Red Cross announced that there is an emergency blood shortage and they are encouraging more people to donate blood. They are offering donors a $5 Amazon gift card from July 30 to Aug. 30.

