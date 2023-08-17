MI childhood vaccination rates dip to concerning rates, lower than herd immunity threshold

66.5% of Michigan children between the ages of 19 months and 3 years are up to date on their primary vaccines. That's the lowest rate since 2011.

MICHIGAN, USA — Health officials in Michigan are urging parents to get their children up to date on vaccinations ahead of the upcoming school year.

In 2023, only 66.5% of children between ages 19 months and 3 years have completed the recommended dose of primary vaccines. In 2017, that statistic was 75%. In fact, this year, it is the lowest rate since 2011.

"In more than half of the state, childhood vaccination rates have dropped below 70%," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. "And we really talk about 70% being the minimum to provide herd immunity, so that we're not putting communities at risk for outbreaks of vaccine preventable diseases."

Dr. Bagdasarian said this year is different, due to the lower rates. She said after the pandemic, the rates of routine childhood immunizations dropped.

Many schools are also seeing a dip in vaccination levels below the 70% herd immunity threshold.

"That means that these schools and communities with low vaccination rates are at increased risk of outbreaks of diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox, just to name a few," said Dr. Bagdasarian.

Veronica McNally knows firsthand the dangers of ignoring vaccinations. Her daughter, Francesca Marie, died as an infant from pertussis, or whooping cough.

"So, there are two things that I can tell you in no uncertain terms," said McNally. "The first is that these diseases are real, and they circulate in our communities. And the second is that vaccines work and they are safe and effective."

McNally is the president of the Franny Strong Foundation.

Dr. Bagdasarian also said there is misinformation about vaccines, and that false information is more prevalent in certain communities.

The 10 areas in Michigan with the lowest vaccination rates for children ages 19 months to 3 years are:

Oscoda County (36.5%)

Keweenaw County (50.0%)

The City of Detroit (51.2%)

Clare County (52.9%)

Houghton County (53.9%)

Lake County (55.1%)

Gladwin County (56.7%)

St. Joseph County (58.9%)

Sanilac County (59.9%)

Lapeer County (60.5%)

According to the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, as of June 2023, Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties had vaccination rates between 70% and 80%.

Parents can find answers to vaccination questions they have based on medical science at IVaccinate.org.

