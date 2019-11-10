LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its guidance and health advisory on vaping after there has been a nationwide outbreak on vaping-related lung injuries.

Two new elements include MDHHS and the CDC advising against using e-cigarette or vaping products that contain THC or nicotine.

As of Oct. 8, the CDC has reported 1,299 cases across the country. This includes 26 deaths. Michigan has had 35 confirmed or probable cases, including one death. State health officials interviewed 26 of those people, and 80% of them reporting vaping with THC-containing products.

The CDC reports the investigation into the lung injuries suggests that products containing THC have played a role in the outbreak.

The Associated Press reports that the outbreak started in March. Symptoms include severe shortness of breath, fatigue, and chest pain. Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the marijuana ingredient that causes a high, but about 1 in 8 said they vaped only nicotine.

Here is the full list of advisories from MDHHS:

CDC and MDHHS recommend that persons should not use e-cigarette or vaping products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

At present, CDC and MDHHS recommend individuals consider refraining from using e-cigarette or vaping products that contain nicotine.

E-cigarette and/or vaping products should never be used by youths, young adults or women who are pregnant.

Individuals who do not currently use tobacco products should not start using e-cigarette or vaping products.

Individuals should not buy any type of e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly those containing THC, off the street.

Individuals should not modify or add any substances to e-cigarette or vaping products that are not intended by the manufacturer, including products purchased through retail establishments.

Adults who are vaping should not smoke combustible cigarettes as a replacement for nicotine. E-cigarettes are not FDA approved as a smoking cessation device. Free help is available for individuals who are interested in quitting tobacco at 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669).

MDHHS said they are working with the CDC to further narrow the products that are making people sick.

"This outbreak may have more than one cause, many different substances and product sources are still under investigation," a release from state health officials said. "So far, no specific brand of device or e-liquid has been identified."

