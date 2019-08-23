On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control said there have been 153 possible cases of severe lung illness connected to e-cigarette use nationwide. Just days after that on Friday, Illinois health officials said they are investigating what could be the first death in the United States connected to vaping.

In Michigan, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that they have two possible cases of a severe lung illness under investigation that could be linked to vaping.

Some patients told the CDC that the onset on the illness feels like a heart attack, and others have likened it to the flu. Symptoms have included vomiting, chest pain, fatigue and shortness of breath.

A 17-year-old Texas recent high school graduate is recovering after excessive vaping caused his lungs to fail. He was in the hospital for 18 days.

