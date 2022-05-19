Report: Patient safety in Michigan hospitals ranks 5th in nation

MICHIGAN, USA — A new report from The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization that reviews hospital patient safety, says that Michigan has the fifth safest hospitals in the nation.
The report from The Leapfrog Group is released twice a year and ranks hospitals with a letter grade between A and F. The report uses more than 30 national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to determine a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.
The group reviewed 81 Michigan hospitals and graded 41 of them an "A" in patient safety. With over 50% of the hospitals in the state receiving an "A," Michigan ranked 5th among other states in overall patient safety.
22 more hospitals in the state received a "B" grade, 17 were given a "C" and one hospital, Hurley Hospital in Flint, was graded a "D" in patient safety.
The only other states that had a higher ranking in patient safety were North Carolina, Virginia, Utah and Colorado.
Michigan Hospitals With "A" Grade In Patient Safety
- Ascension Borgess Hospital, Kalamazoo
- Ascension Genesys Hospital, Grand Blanc
- Ascension Providence Hospital, Novi
- Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, Tawas City
- Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo
- Covenant Medical Center, Saginaw
- Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain
- Garden City Hospital, Garden City
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Jackson
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, West Bloomfield
- Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron
- McLaren Central Michigan, Mount Pleasant
- Mercy Health St. Mary's, Grand Rapids
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Grayling
- Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital, Gaylord
- Munson Medical Center, Traverse City
- MyMichigan Medical Center Gratiot, Alma
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland, Midland
- MyMichigan Medical Center West Branch, West Branch
- North Ottawa Community Hospital, Grand Haven
- Oaklawn Hospital, Marshall
- ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital, Adrian
- ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital, Coldwater
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, Monroe
- Sparrow Hospital and Health System, Lansing
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Big Rapids
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital, Niles
- Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, Ludington
- Spectrum Health United Hospital in Greenville, Greenville
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Zeeland
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea, Chelsea
- University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan Health - West, Wyoming
- UP Health System - Marquette, Marquette
- UP Health System - Portage, Hancock
See a complete listing of the Spring 2022 hospital patient safety rankings by state here.
See a complete listing of the Spring 2022 Michigan hospital patient safety grades here.
