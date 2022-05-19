Report: Patient safety in Michigan hospitals ranks 5th in nation

Over half of Michigan hospitals analyzed scored an "A" grade in patient safety.

MICHIGAN, USA — A new report from The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization that reviews hospital patient safety, says that Michigan has the fifth safest hospitals in the nation.

The report from The Leapfrog Group is released twice a year and ranks hospitals with a letter grade between A and F. The report uses more than 30 national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to determine a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.

The group reviewed 81 Michigan hospitals and graded 41 of them an "A" in patient safety. With over 50% of the hospitals in the state receiving an "A," Michigan ranked 5th among other states in overall patient safety.

22 more hospitals in the state received a "B" grade, 17 were given a "C" and one hospital, Hurley Hospital in Flint, was graded a "D" in patient safety.

The only other states that had a higher ranking in patient safety were North Carolina, Virginia, Utah and Colorado.

Michigan Hospitals With "A" Grade In Patient Safety

Ascension Borgess Hospital, Kalamazoo

Ascension Genesys Hospital, Grand Blanc

Ascension Providence Hospital, Novi

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, Tawas City

Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn

Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills

Beaumont Hospital, Trenton

Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo

Covenant Medical Center, Saginaw

Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain

Garden City Hospital, Garden City

Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Jackson

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, West Bloomfield

Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron

McLaren Central Michigan, Mount Pleasant

Mercy Health St. Mary's, Grand Rapids

Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Grayling

Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital, Gaylord

Munson Medical Center, Traverse City

MyMichigan Medical Center Gratiot, Alma

MyMichigan Medical Center Midland, Midland

MyMichigan Medical Center West Branch, West Branch

North Ottawa Community Hospital, Grand Haven

Oaklawn Hospital, Marshall

ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital, Adrian

ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital, Coldwater

Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, Monroe

Sparrow Hospital and Health System, Lansing

Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Big Rapids

Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph

Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital, Niles

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, Ludington

Spectrum Health United Hospital in Greenville, Greenville

Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Zeeland

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea, Chelsea

University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor

University of Michigan Health - West, Wyoming

UP Health System - Marquette, Marquette

UP Health System - Portage, Hancock

See a complete listing of the Spring 2022 hospital patient safety rankings by state here.

See a complete listing of the Spring 2022 Michigan hospital patient safety grades here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.