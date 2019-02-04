Confirmed cases of measles in Michigan has reached the highest level since 1991.

There are now 34 cases, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday. The number of infected people has continued to inch upward since the outbreak started in mid-March.

There are 33 cases in Oakland County and one in Wayne County.

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated, saying that the vaccine is "highly effective and very safe."

This is the biggest outbreak in Michigan in nearly three decades, when 65 cases were reported in 1991.

MDHHS is working closing with the Oakland and Wayne county health departments to identify possible exposure locations. A list of known exposure sites is online.

Nationwide, health officials have said that the number of U.S. measles cases so far in 2019 have surpassed the count for all of 2018.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.