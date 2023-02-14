Call for help: Michigan State offers counseling services following shooting

Resources are being made available to students and the greater university community.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Counselors will be available to the Michigan State University community following Monday night's mass shooting on campus.

For people wanting to meet with someone in person, the university announced resources will be offered beginning at 8 a.m. at the Hannah Community Center, located at 819 Abbot Road in East Lansing.

Free and confidential crisis counseling is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the following contacts:

Students: Call 517-355-8270 and press "1" at the prompt

Community Mental Health: 517-346-8460

A 43-year-old gunman who had no affiliation with the university opened fire at Berkey Hall, killing two people, before killing another person at the nearby MSU Union in a separate shooting, police confirmed earlier.

Five people were last reported to be in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

The shooter died by a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to campus police.

"We have no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight. That is part of our ongoing investigation," said Chris Rozman, the interim deputy chief of the MSU Department of Police and Public Safety during a news conference.

A shelter-in-place order has since been lifted as there is no longer a threat to the campus, but numerous cancellations and closings are in effect. Michigan State announced all classes, including virtual and in-person, are canceled in addition to athletic events and other campus activities through Wednesday.