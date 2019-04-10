LANSING, Mich. — The first death from a vaping-related lung injury in the state was confirmed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday.

Health officials said an adult male died from the injury on Oct. 2. No other information about the man is being released at this time.

These types of vaping-related lung injury cases are being investigated across the country by the Centers for Disease Control. They have reported 1,080 cases in 48 states and one territory—including 18 deaths from 15 states. That does not include this recent Michigan death and several other deaths reported after Oct. 1.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS, said they are saddened to announce this death associated with the outbreak.

“To protect public health, we urge people to consider refraining from vaping until the specific cause of the vaping-related severe lung injuries being reported nationwide has been identified. To help with this investigation, we are reminding health care providers to report patients that may have this condition to their local health department," said Khaldun.

Since August, there have been 30 confirmed or probable vaping-related lung injury cases in Michigan. All of these cases were reported in the Lower Peninsula, and most of these people were hospitalized for severe respiratory illness.

The age range for cases in Michigan is 16-67.

This week, Michigan's ban on flavored vapes went into effect. However Gov. Gretchen Whitmer instituted that ban dissuade children and minors from vaping. It is unrelated to the vaping illnesses. The Trump administration has said it is interested in pursuing a similar ban nationwide.

The state health department said they are working with the CDC and the FDA to get information to identify the ingredients in the vape materials that is making people sick. At this point, no specific brand or e-liquid as been identified.

MDHHS has the following recommendations:

Anyone who uses an e-cigarette or vaping product should not buy these products off the street and should never modify or add any substances to these products that are not intended by the manufacturer.

Youth, young adults and pregnant women should not use e-cigarette or vaping products.

Adults who do not currently use tobacco products should not start using e-cigarette products.

Adults who are vaping should not smoke combustible cigarettes as a replacement for nicotine. E-cigarettes are not FDA approved as a smoking cessation device. Free help is available for individuals who are ready to kick the tobacco habit at 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669).

The state provided more information here.

