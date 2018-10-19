GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - State and national leaders were in Grand Rapids on Friday to address and discuss the state-wide opioid crisis. More than 1,700 people died from opioid-related deaths in Michigan in 2016.

The symposium was hosted by the Michigan Public Health-Practice Based Research Network (MI-PBRN), and it was hed at Western Michigan University's Grand Rapids campus.

The keynote speaker at the event was Dr. Kimberly Johnson, the former director of the Center for Substance Abuse Treatment at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Other speakers included U.S. Congressman Fred Upton and Michigan Speaker of the House Tom Leonard.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM