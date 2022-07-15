A look at Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

The goal is to shine a light on mental health and its impacts on people of color.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month.

The goal is to shine a light on mental health and its impacts on people of color. It is well documented that stigmas and inequities separate people of color from others. However, mental health professionals are reminding minorities during this month there is help available.

Vanessa Greene, chief executive officer of the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute, said when it comes to Black/African Americans people understanding and facing trauma is crucial.

"The trauma and the negative experiences didn't end with slavery," Greene said. "You know, we went from slavery to Jim Crow, to civil rights, mass incarceration, [and] police killings."

Greene added, "And so the trauma has just never stopped. When you're looking at a compound, you know, experience with being devalued and dehumanize, you know, regularly in your life, daily life experiences, then it is traumatizing, it's exhausting."

With trauma at the forefront, that could lead a person to start thinking about suicide.

Recent studies have shown that though the overall rate of suicide in the U.S. decreased by 3% in 2020, the rate of suicide among people of color and young people had increased, according to the CDC.

And in 2021, More Black adults attempted suicide than any other racial or ethnic group.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is making a huge change starting Saturday to help those who are struggling with mental health issues. The lifeline is going from a 1-800 number to a three-digit number, 988. The goal is to have people remember the number during emergencies similar to how people know 911.

In addition to calling, people can text 988 to be connected to a mental health professional.

