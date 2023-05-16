Researchers say 'groundbreaking' test can identify PFAS levels in the blood

Some companies are already offering the test, which could help thousands of people living in PFAS contaminated areas get answers.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Researchers at Michigan State University say a new test could help thousands of people in PFAS contaminated areas get the answers they have been looking for.

The MSU Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology announced Tuesday morning the test is an easier, more effective method of microsampling PFAS in the blood.

PFAS contamination has impacted several West Michigan communities in recent years, most notably areas of Rockford and Parchment.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with MSU assistant professor Courtney Carignan, who says she has been working with PFAS impacted communities for nearly a decade. She says the most common question she gets is accessibility to blood tests, and this new test could finally get those people some answers.

"One of the most common requests we get is for accessibility to blood tests. People want to know what their blood levels are usually when they find out that they have elevated levels in their drinking water or maybe exposed at work," said Carignan. "So it's difficult for individuals to get a PFAS blood test. Usually, if you go to your doctor, they're uncommonly able to provide it, often they'll tell you 'You don't need it'. It usually hasn't been covered by insurance. So if an individual wants their blood tested for PFAS, often they need to be part of a research study, or have a physician who is really familiar with how to do PFAS blood testing. So we were excited when we heard about this new technology that allows you to test your own blood, or collect a sample of your own blood with relative ease."

Carignan says the test works similarly to how diabetics test their insulin levels.

"So this is similar in that you use the same little lancet to prick your finger, but then you use something that looks like a cotton swab to basically suck up the blood from your finger. And that goes into a little clamshell cassette, and you put it in the mail and send it in to a company and they can now test your blood for PFAS pretty well," she said.

The MSU Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology calls it a "groundbreaking story that could help thousands of people affected."

Some companies are already offering the test, including empowerDX. The company's website lists the price for a test at $299, but it's not clear if health insurance would cover any of the cost.

Carignan also says people who live in PFAS impacted areas should use the PFAS Exchange website. The website has a blood and water comparison tool where you can put in your levels and get information about what those levels mean. The website also has fact sheets and other information they may find useful.

