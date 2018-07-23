GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Valley State University and the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine will signed an agreement Monday morning granting GVSU premedical students early assurance of admission.

That means those earning their degree with the intention of going to medical school will know their path.

Leaders from both institutions and a student gave remarks at a signing ceremony at Raleigh J. Finkelstein Hall on Lafayette Avenue downtown Grand Rapids. It was discussed how this agreement will help advance the health care talent pipeline.

MSU is the state's only osteopathic medical school.

