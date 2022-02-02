Four Muskegon County library branches offering free KN95 masks

Public Health - Muskegon County announces free KN95 masks available at select Muskegon Area County Libraries.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — There are now more locations to pick up KN95 masks in Muskegon County after four library branches made them available on Wednesday.

The KN95 masks are available at Hackley Public Library, White Lake Community Library, Fruitport District Library, and Muskegon Area District Library branches as part of the Mask Up Muskegon program.

The masks are free to the public and available for pickup during regular business hours.

Masks are packaged in bags of five with a limit of one bag per person.

Public Health - Muskegon County (PHMC) still is recommended getting vaccinated and boosted in addition to wearing a mask.

"As COVID-19 continues on with the presence of the highly contagious Omicron variant, getting vaccinated and boosted, as well as wearing a well-fitting mask over your mouth and nose in indoor public settings or crowds is crucial to protect yourself and others from COVID-19," PHMC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The four library branches that are now offering KN95 masks is in addition to multiple distribution sites that can be found throughout the county.

Find the distribution site nearest you, here.

The free KN95 masks have been made available throughout Michigan as part of the state’s Mask Up, Mask Right campaign.

