MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County will become the first county in the country to take part in a health and wellness program designed and created by Walmart.

The ZP Challenge and is based on making one better choice each day in any, or all, of the following four categories: Fitness, food, family, and money.

It was created in 21-day periods, participants simply tell their story every 21-days inside the ZP app. Entries are then reviewed, winners are awarded a cash prize, and their stories will be shared across Muskegon County.

Muskegon’s ZP Challenge will begin March 1 and end on May 31. Anyone that lives within Muskegon County is encouraged to participate. There will be five winners per month, March, April, and May, with each winner receiving $1,000 in cash.

Each of these 15 winners will then be invited to the Mercy Health Seaway Run, where three of them will be selected as grand champions. The Grand Champions will receive $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000 in a cash award, and announced at the Seaway Run on June 27, 2020.

There is no fee to participate and the goal is to make more positive lifestyle choices. More information on the ZP Challenge can be found here.

RELATED VIDEO:

More health stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.