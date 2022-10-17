The FDA declared a national Adderall shortage. Here's what that means for you

The FDA declared a shortage on Adderall medication. Production recovery times vary.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a nationwide shortage of Adderall. The formulation of amphetamine-mixed salts is used primarily for patients with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

One of the largest manufacturers, Teva Pharmaceuticals, is experiencing manufacturing delays. The company has said in addition to intermittent backorders, there has been a significant rise in national prescription rates for the drug.

The FDA says other manufactures are producing the drug, but "there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand through those producers."

For patients who rely on the medication who are affected by the shortage, the first step is to check with the pharmacy about using other brands.

Corewell Health's director of pharmacy said they use a different manufacturer than Teva as its preferred brand. So, as of now, they are managing the shortage. However, that may not be the case for other providers in West Michigan.

"So, while it has been disruptive for some that are very comfortable with their medications, and a specific brand of medication," said Stephanie Field, director of pharmacy at Corewell Health, "and maybe they've experienced that at a community pharmacy, when they've gone to fill it, it hasn't resulted in this type of shortage that would require a regimen change for a patient."

Often, that would mean switching to a generic brand.

First, check in with your pharmacist to see what brands are available. Then, make sure to contact your insurer about which brands it will cover.

However, if the shortage continues, that could mean a medication change for patients.

"We've been able to manage in a way that never makes it to a therapeutic decision to be made for changing from one regimen to another," sad Field, "But that would ultimately be what may happen. They would need to change to a different ADHD medication agent, if they continue to see disruption."

Expected recovery times vary. According to the FDA, Teva Pharmaceuticals shows some dosages expected to recover by November or December. Other brands show constraints through early 2023.

