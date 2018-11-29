Do you know the signs that you could have diabetes? More importantly, do you know how to prevent it?

November is National Diabetes Month and healthcare officials say it's a growing epidemic here in West Michigan. There are resources available for anyone who might have questions or need some help.

Right now, one in nine adults in our area have diabetes, and more than 220,000 don't realize they have the disease.

Type 1 Diabetes happens early on in a persons life and it is not preventable. However, type 2 Diabetes is a preventable condition that is brought on from a lifetime of behavior.

According to the American Diabetes Association, the following symptoms of diabetes are typical. However, some people with type 2 diabetes have symptoms so mild that they go unnoticed.

Common symptoms of diabetes:

Urinating often

Feeling very thirsty

Feeling very hungry - even though you are eating

Extreme fatigue

Blurry vision

Cuts/bruises that are slow to heal

Weight loss - even though you are eating more (type 1)

Tingling, pain, or numbness in the hands/feet (type 2)

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases reports that you can do a lot to reduce your chances of developing type 2 diabetes.

Here are some things you can change to lower your risk:

Lose weight and keep it off. You may be able to prevent or delay diabetes by losing 5 to 7 percent of your starting weight. For instance, if you weigh 200 pounds, your goal would be to lose about 10 to 14 pounds.

Move more. Get at least 30 minutes of physical activity 5 days a week. If you have not been active, talk with your health care professional about which activities are best. Start slowly to build up to your goal.

Eat healthy foods most of the time. Eat smaller portions to reduce the amount of calories you eat each day and help you lose weight. Choosing foods with less fat is another way to reduce calories. Drink water instead of sweetened beverages.

Starting this month, Priority Health has a Diabetes Prevention Program that is offered to commercial and Medicare members. Priority Health also has partnered with Omada Health for online classes to provide clinically-eligible members access to Omada, the country’s leading digital Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), beginning this month. Priority Health is the first health plan in Michigan to add the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) fully recognized digital Diabetes Prevention Program as a preventive benefit.

According to an Omada Health news release:

Omada offers an evidence-based digital program that empowers people to make sustainable behavioral changes and lower their risk of chronic disease. The company offers an adaptable intervention for employees or members at risk for obesity-related conditions such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Leveraging social connectivity, professional health coaches, engaging curriculum, and connected tools, the Omada program is now available to most Priority Health commercial members with prediabetes or at-risk to develop type 2 diabetes.

Priority Health members can access the Omada Program with their computer, smartphone, or tablet. The format of the program allows participants to access content when and where they need it most, and adapts to their needs. The program includes small group support, personalized health coaching and easy-to-use digital tools that help members track their success.

The virtual program is being offered as an additional option to Priority Health’s award-winning work with the National Diabetes Prevention Program, which provides members an in-person diabetes prevention program in a supportive group environment. Participating members have seen incredible results, including increased activity levels and weight loss.

"Diabetes continues to be one of the fastest growing chronic diseases in the nation, and Michiganders suffer more than in most states," said John Fox, M.D., associate vice president, medical affairs at Priority Health. "As we pursue new tools to fight diabetes and its consequences, Omada provides our members a convenient, engaging, and proven method to manage diabetes."

Omada’s program is built on the foundation of the National Institute of Health’s groundbreaking National Diabetes Prevention Program and recently achieved full CDC recognition. Ten peer-reviewed studies have demonstrated that Omada participants lose and maintain clinically-significant amounts of weight over a three-year horizon, sustainably lowering chronic disease risk.

According to the American Diabetes Association, more than 1.8 million people in Michigan have diabetes. Another 2.7 million have prediabetes. In 2018, these conditions will cost Michigan an estimated $9.7 billion. The collaboration between Priority Health and Omada promises to provide at-risk individuals with the knowledge, tools, and social support proven to reduce disease risk.

“When we partner with innovative health plans to expand the universe of individuals who have access to the Omada Program, we can make significant progress in reducing disease rates and lowering healthcare costs,” said Omada co-founder and CEO Sean Duffy. “We look forward to working with Priority Health to make a real impact on diabetes incidence in Michigan.”

