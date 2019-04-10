LANSING, Mich. — Eight West Michigan counties are scheduled to be sprayed Thursday night to combat Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

However, half of them are slated as weather alternatives if the original four need to be canceled due to weather.

The counties include:

Areas 1-1 and 1-2 in Allegan County.

Area 2-1 in Barry County.

Area 4-1 in Calhoun County.

Area 13-2 and 13-3 in Van Buren County.

Area 4-2 in Calhoun County. (Weather alternative)

Areas 6-1 and 6-2 in Jackson County. (Weather alternative)

Areas 8-1 and 8-2 in Kent County. (Weather alternative)

Areas 10-1, 10-2 and 10-3 in Montcalm County. (Weather alternative)

Area 11-1 in Newaygo County. (Weather alternative)

More than 186,000 acres have been completed since Sunday, Sept. 29, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

They are:

Area 3-1 in Berrien County.

Areas 5-1 and 5-2 in Cass County.

Areas 12-1, 12-2 and 12-3 in St. Joseph County.

Area 13-1 in Van Buren County.

Area 2-1 in Barry County was partially sprayed but is on the schedule to be completed tonight.

The treatment is weather dependent, but will continue until all of the risk areas are completed or until frost kills the mosquitos.

EEE aerial spray zones MDHHS has released the following map of EEE spray zones. The EEE case in Kent County. The spray zone in Newaygo County.

Kalamazoo County is on the aerial treatment zone map and has the most EEE cases, however, residents opted out, so the state will not be spraying there.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 2 EEE has been confirmed in nine people - four of which were fatal - and 33 animals.

