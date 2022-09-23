Grand Rapids neighborhood to host meeting to discuss lead paint safety

Neighbors of Belknap Lookout will be holding a hybrid Lunch and Learn opportunity to educate the community on an important health topic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Community leaders from Neighbors of Belknap Lookout are working to give people in Grand Rapids the tools they need to keep their families safe from lead poisoning.

Many homes in the city were built before 1978 and may host lead paint hazards. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, lead paint exposure most greatly affects children and can lead to behavior and learning problems, lower IQ, hyperactivity, slowed growth, hearing problems and anemia.

That's why Neighbors of Belknap Lookout is inviting the Healthy Homes Coalition to speak at their lunch and learn meeting.

"We're going to be learning a little bit about what are the opportunities to get plugged into lead reduction and lead hazard mitigation through the city and through the Healthy Homes Coalition. So if you don't have a chance to participate, just get in touch directly with those organizations, cities 311 is a great place to start," said Elianna Bootzin who serves as executive director of Neighbors of Belknap Lookout.

The meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. on Microsoft Teams. You can get the log-in information on the Neighbors of Belknap Lookout website.

The neighborhood's Lunch and Learn series will also be holding other opportunities later in the season.

"We want to help promote the city's participatory budgeting process. Vote Week has just been announced. That starts next Friday. We're going to do another Lunch and Learn Oct. 3 to walk people through the voting process," Bootzin said.

