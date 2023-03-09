New Holland urgent care opens with focus on spanish-speaking community

AFC Holland is on Douglas Avenue. It's open 8am to 8pm on weekdays and 8am to 5pm on weekends.

HOLLAND, Mich — Holland is open to a new urgent care. American Family Care in Holland hopes to make healthcare more accessible across West Michigan, especially underserved populations.

"25% of the people in the Holland community are Spanish speaking individuals," Owner Brian Pelke said. "It's a need that's on my heart and my son's heart, he's spent seven years learning Spanish in school."

His son joins him at the clinic as his business partner and one of the many clinic workers that are bilingual. Accessibility is something the family agreed upon as the core of their care.

"It's our understanding is that they really haven't been able to feel comfortable being treated at others in the community nearby," Pelke said.

For clinics that do meet the needs of Spanish-speakers, it's often a much longer commute.

"They often have to travel a greater distance than desired to seek treatment that really cater to their needs," Pelke said. "Some of them are walking here to seek treatment."

Though the clinic just opened within the last month, they say they're just getting started.

"We have capacity serve 20 to 30,000 patients a year out of this clinic," Pelke said.

AFC Holland is on Douglas Avenue. It's open 8am to 8pm on weekdays and 8am to 5pm on weekends.

