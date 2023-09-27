How to receive a no-cost breast cancer screening in Grand Rapids this October

For just 10 to 15 minutes of your time, the Mobile Mammography unit can provide a free, life-saving screening.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A no-cost breast cancer screening service is coming to Grand Rapids on Oct. 19.

The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Health Clinic, in partnership with Spectrum Health Betty Ford Breast Care Services Mobile Mammography unit, is hosting a no-cost Mobile Mammograms event at 311 State Street in Grand Rapids.

The Mobile Mammography event is held to reduce the anxiety women may feel surrounding the costs of preventative healthcare.

Women should get a yearly mammogram once they reach 40, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology recommends, but breast screenings may be recommended earlier or more frequently depending on one’s family history, risks and doctor recommendations.

During the event, mammograms will be available to any woman who wants one and will take just 10 to 15 minutes.

Making an appointment for the event is preferred to ensure the screening is free and done at a convenient time for you. Walk-in appointments will be available as needed.

To schedule an appointment at the event, call NHBP Community Health Representative Lisa Walker at (269) 986-6040. If asked to leave a voice message, make sure to leave your name and phone number.

The screening will be available to anyone regardless of whether they're insured, uninsured or underinsured.

Women who are uninsured, underinsured or unable to afford insurance or Medicare Part A deductible, can call (269) 986-6040 to speak with a Community Health Representative about the Michigan Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program enrollment process.

The BC3NP program can arrange and pay for women to receive breast cancer screenings, access follow-up care for abnormal test results and, should the individual be diagnosed with breast cancer, receive treatment.

