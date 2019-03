OAK PARK, Michigan — Michigan health officials have confirmed four additional cases of measles in the Detroit area after earlier finding a travel-related case of measles involving a person visiting from Israel.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Oakland County Health Division issued the update Thursday night, saying three other cases of the highly-contagious disease are under investigation.

Officials say people may have been exposed this month in Detroit and the suburbs of Oak Park, Southfield and Berkley, including at a synagogue, Jewish educational institutions and grocery stores. The initial travel-related case involved a person who had stayed in New York, where there's a measles outbreak.

Michigan health officials last year urged people to get vaccinated and take other precautions after confirming several measles cases in the state.

