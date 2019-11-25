WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On October 27, 2018, the Sauls' lives changed forever. Britni Sauls was 22-weeks pregnant.

"He woke me up at three in the morning kicking extremely violently, and after that he stopped, so I kind of had a feeling that something had happened," Britni said.

For the next couple days, she tried to get her baby to move. But after days of nothing, she went to the doctor.

An ultrasound confirmed what she says she already knew. Her baby no longer had a heartbeat.

Doctors induced her, and 33 hours later she delivered her son, Ollie.

"I can't say it gets easier, because it doesn't," Britni said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stillbirths happen in about 1 in 100 pregnancies. Stillbirths also happen more often in African-American women.

Even a year later, the pain of losing Ollie is still present for Britni and her family.

"He just brought a lot of love to our family," she said. "Everything we do, we do in memory of him."

Britni said when she was lying in her hospital bed waiting to deliver, she started researching what could be done for mothers who experience stillbirths.

She found the Caring Cradle online. It's a cooling bed that helps preserve the baby's body longer.

The Sauls decided to donate one in to Houston Healthcare in memory of Ollie.

"At room temperature, the tissue starts to decompose a little bit, the color changes and things like that, the skin becomes more fragile," said Shae Roberts, nurse manager of Labor and Delivery at Houston Healthcare Women's Center.

The Sauls only got to spend around five hours with Ollie, but the Caring Cradle allows parents to spend days with their baby.

"This is the only time they'll get Earth side with their baby, so it's important to spend as much time as possible," Roberts said. "It helps with the grieving process."

Britni and her husband, Zach, wanted to help more with the grieving process and be there for other parents experiencing the same loss they did.

"You normally get discharged carrying a baby, so we created Ollie's Box, so moms don't go home completely empty handed," Britni said.

The boxes include items like a blanket, books for mom and dad, and even some angel wings.

"Just carry your baby with you," Britni advised other parents who might experience a similar tragedy. "He goes everywhere with us."

Britni Sauls Happy 1st Heavenly Birthday to our sweet baby boy. 💙 I'll post more later along with our slideshow but wanted to share a picture of his cake. Twinkle Twinkle Little Star Up In Heaven Is Where You Are.

They say doing that has helped them move forward as a family. The Sauls are expecting their rainbow baby in December.

The family says they've started delivering boxes to other hospitals around Central Georgia. If anyone would like to get or give an Ollie's Box to a mom or dad, the Sauls can be contacted through Facebook.

The Caring Cradle is a cooling bed that helps preserve the baby's body for longer after a stillbirth, so families have more time with them. The stuffed animal pictured on the far right is able to play a recording of Ollie's heartbeat. Ollie Boxes come in two different versions catered to the loss of a baby boy or girl. The boxes include items like a blanket, books for mom and dad, and even some angel wings.

