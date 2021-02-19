One Small Change: Eating for Heart Health

Each week of American Heart Health, One Small Change is focusing on improving cardiovascular health.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — February is American Heart Health Month, so every Friday on 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings, One Small Change is focusing on ways to improve our cardiovascular health.

Grand Rapids fitness pro Valarie James is the owner of VSJ Fitness. She offers personal training and dance fitness classes to help "inspire the everyday woman" to become more physically active and to develop healthier life choices "no matter what challenges they are facing."

Last week Valarie encouraged us to incorporate cardio and resistance training into our week. Let's see what she's suggesting this week.

"In addition to becoming physically active, it's important to focus on your eating habits to help reduce your risk of heart disease.

Ask yourself: "Am I consuming nutrient rich meals?" Those meals include: fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low fat dairy, skinless poultry and fish and nuts. Monitor your calorie intake based on your fitness goals and develop the habit of reading the food label to further monitor what you are eating. "

For more from Valarie James, including a schedule of her class offerings, visit her website.

