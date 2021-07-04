One Small Change: Optimizing your kitchen for weight loss

Having healthy options visible goes a long way towards making better snacking choices

Study after study shows when it comes to weight loss, a combination of exercise and choosing healthy foods is the best way to go.

Last week, Endurance Coach Kari Stuart shared the benefits of walking at a fat-burning pace for 45 minutes several times a week.

For this week's One Small Change, she's addressing a common dieting downfall, mindless snacking.

To optimize your kitchen for weight loss success, Kari recommends keeping healthy foods visible, right there on the countertop. Not only that, but keep the treats out of sight so they aren't top of mind when you are looking for a snack.

For more tips like these, visit Kari's website.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.