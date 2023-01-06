Ottawa County Health Department to provide mpox vaccine at local Pride festivals

Offering the vaccine at Pride festivals is a preemptive effort to prevent more infections, especially for those most at risk of exposure.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A recent increase in cases of mpox in Chicago is raising concerns here at home.

In response, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health will be providing the mpox vaccine at local Pride events this summer.

This resurgence comes at a critical time when more people are traveling and going out to festivals where there are a lot of people. That's why health officials say they want to stop the spread of mpox as much as possible.

According to the CDC, a total of more than 30,000 cases of mpox have been reported in the U.S. since the outbreak last year. Of those cases, 400 were in Michigan.

The CDC published a study just a few days ago about the potential increase of mpox in several areas, including Wayne County in Michigan.

"The LGBTQIA+ community faces a lot of barriers when it comes to wellness and health care and it fit with our vision of having a market space where our community can come and find out about resources they might not have known existed, or have the opportunity to get that vaccine that they have maybe been hesitant to get because they didn't want to go into a doctor's office or maybe don't have a primary care physician," said Chelsea Folk, Grand Haven Pride Market lead.

They say although gay and bisexual men, particularly those of color, are most at risk of contracting mpox, anyone can get it.

"It's also important to note that because mpox is spread by skin-to-skin, close contact, anyone that's in very close contact with someone who has mpox could be infected," said Dr. Gwen Unzicker, Medical Director of the Ottawa County Health Department. "And so we are not putting many limitations on who can get the vaccine, anyone who is concerned that they might be exposed to mpox is eligible to get the vaccine from us."

Symptoms include a fever and rash.

The Ottawa County Health Department will also be providing information on sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment.

There were only seven cases of mpox in Ottawa County during the outbreak last year, but health officials say they are are concerned because the county is so close to Chicago.

The vaccine will be available at the Grand Haven Pride Festival on June 10 and Holland Pride on June 24.

