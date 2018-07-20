GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Grand Rapids is now home to the nation's leading boutique boxing fitness franchise.

TITLE Boxing Club, a boutique-fitness brand that specializes in boxing and kickboxing workouts, opened its newest location with a ribbon cutting ceremony and soft opening on July 16 and Grand Opening on July 23.

TITLE Boxing Club Grand Rapids offers explosive, total body boxing and kickboxing classes that strengthen the body, clear the mind and engage the fighting spirit within.

The sleek, modern 3,004-square foot club is located at 5150 Northland Dr. NE, and features brick-lined walls and lighting that give the location an "old-school" vibe.

TITLE Boxing Club Grand Rapids is owned by husband and wife team Dave Jimenez and Kelly Wiersema, who after falling in love with the workout itself, decided to invest in TITLE Boxing Club as a franchise opportunity.

What attracted Dave and Kelly to the brand was the strong sense of community and the empowerment it provides its members, the premium product and services, and its sound business model.

"I was looking for a place to box, when I stumbled upon the TITLE Boxing Club concept. I was hooked from the minute we walked in a club in Ann Arbor and I knew that we had to bring no-combat boxing to our community. TITLE Boxing Club is the perfect brand for us," said Jimenez.

"We love seeing the enthusiasm for fitness in our area and we are excited to bring a unique option in TITLE Boxing Club. Our location on Northland Drive is perfect for us and we have a professional staff of trainers and associates ready to go. We can't wait so see the 'fighting spirit' spread throughout our community," added Wiersema.

TITLE Boxing Club is best known for its safe and effective, interval-based workout program, which combines bouts of intense cardio, boxing and kickboxing exercises on heavy bags, with short periods of active rest, followed by a core workout with medicine balls.

TITLE Boxing Club does not promote actual fighting, but rather encourages all participants at different fitness levels to workout at their own pace.

In addition to physical exercise, the trainer-led workouts create an intense emotional and spiritual experience, leaving members with new-found confidence and an ever evolving knowledge of boxing and kickboxing.

You can learn more about TITLE Boxing Club by visiting their website.

