CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A plane full of people was exposed to Hepatitis A on a flight from San Francisco to Charlotte.

It happened on September 21 and the Mecklenburg County Health has contacted the people locally who were on the flight. They say there is no immediate threat to the public.

“Well I certainly wouldn't want to get Hepatitis A from an airplane flight,” Robert Johnson of Charlotte said.

Mecklenburg County health officials say they've contacted 18 local passengers impacted by this. Hepatitis A spreads person to person or through contaminated food or water.

“You don't know if it’s from a preparer or a fellow passenger, you don’t really know how it got to you, that would be the scary part,” Jason Drake said.

A representative for American Airlines hasn't said how it spread on this flight but released this statement:

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority. We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and will coordinate with them on any required health and safety related measures.”

Health officials say it is highly contagious and can spread very quickly if it is not controlled. Symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite and nausea and most kids won't even show symptoms.

Hepatitis A can be prevented with vaccinations, and all 18 people on that flight were given it after the fact. Health officials are urging others to follow suit.

Some travelers are now on alert.

“Hepatitis sounds like something dangerous and if this is an unusual occurrence than it would be something to worry about,” Johnson said.

