Kent Co. Health Dept. urges preventative measures after confirmed case of West Nile Virus

There have now been three confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in West Michigan. All three patients have been hospitalized.

KENT COUNTY, Mich — The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) confirmed a case of West Nile Virus in the county on Thursday.

The announcement comes just hours after the Ottawa County Health Department announced two cases that have required hospitalization.

The Kent County case involves a patient who is currently hospitalized. The patient, who was not named, had a limited travel history, according to the health department.

They say it is likely that they were infected by a mosquito bite in the 49507 zip code, which includes areas of Madison, Burton Heights, Garfield Park, Alger Heights and South East End.

The health department is urging people to practice prevention measures when outside.

“People need to know that mosquitoes are still quite active this time of year,” says Adam London, Administrative Health Officer at KCHD. “It continues to be important that people take measures to protect themselves from being bitten.”

The health department recommends the following prevention measures:

Wear a mosquito repellant that contains 10 - 35% DEET. Learn more about different repellents here.

Wear light colored clothing.

Stay indoors during dusk.

Remove standing water in your yard to stop mosquitoes from breading.

Keep your yard and shrubs cut to stop mosquitoes from breading.

Eight in 10 people who become infected will not experience severe symptoms. They may experience fever, headache, body aches and joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rashes.

Some people may become seriously ill from the virus and experience high fever, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, vision loss, stupor, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, numbness, paralysis or go into a coma.

There is no prescription medication or vaccine for West Nile Virus. It is primarily treated with rest, fluids and over-the-counter medications. In severe cases, hospitalization may be required.

